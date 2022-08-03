Biden to sign executive order to safeguard abortion

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Biden administration is taking another step toward protecting abortion rights for women in the U.S.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order today at the first meeting of the newly-established task force on reproductive health care access.

The order will allow health and human services secretary to consider all relevant actions to make sure women get quote "medically necessary care without delay." Unquote

That will including giving health care providers the guidance they need to address legal restrictions that are in effect following the supreme court's decision that took away a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

This will be the second executive order that biden has signed on the issue.

Despite this move, there is nothing Biden can do that will bring back a national right to get an abortion.