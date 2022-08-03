Badosa wins tight 3-setter in San Jose; Jabeur tops Keys

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Paula Badosa broke serve twice late in the third set before winning a tiebreak to hold off 21-year-old Elizabeth Mandlik 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California. Badosa was twice a game away from losing with Mandlik serving for the match. Badosa broke both times, then won three of the last four points of the tiebreaker. Mandlik is the daughter of four-time Grand Slam winner Hana Mandlikova. Other second-round winners were Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, American Amanda Anisimova and Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Jabeur beat American veteran Madison Keys.

