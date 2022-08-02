Rebuff favored in $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands

CREAM RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Rebuff, who won one of last week’s two elimination races, drew the No. 1 post and was made the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands on Saturday. Jiggy Jog S, who won the other elimination and is one of two fillies in the race, drew the No.5 post and was made the 4-1 third choice. Yonkers Trot champion Joviality S, the other filly in the field of 3-year-olds, got the No. 2 post and is the 7-2 second choice. Elimination winners drew for posts one through five at Hogan Equine Clinic in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.