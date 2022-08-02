Beyonce to remove ableist slur from song
(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Same word-- different artist.
Just like Lizzo---
Beyoncé is getting backlash for using the word "spaz" in one of her latest songs--
So she's going to change it.-
The 40-year-old singer got rave reviews when she debuted "Renaissance"-- her dance-inspired seventh studio album on Friday--
But it didn't take long for fans to lay into her about using the abelist term in the song "heated."-
The word is often used to describe "freaking out" or "going crazy"--
But it comes from the word "spastic"--
Which is considered demeaning to people with a disability --
A representative for beyoncé says the word wasn't "used in a harmful way."
The edit comes weeks after Lizzo announced a new version of one of her songs after complaints about the same word.