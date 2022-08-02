Beyonce to remove ableist slur from song

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Same word-- different artist.

Just like Lizzo---

Beyoncé is getting backlash for using the word "spaz" in one of her latest songs--

So she's going to change it.-

The 40-year-old singer got rave reviews when she debuted "Renaissance"-- her dance-inspired seventh studio album on Friday--

But it didn't take long for fans to lay into her about using the abelist term in the song "heated."-

The word is often used to describe "freaking out" or "going crazy"--

But it comes from the word "spastic"--

Which is considered demeaning to people with a disability --

A representative for beyoncé says the word wasn't "used in a harmful way."

The edit comes weeks after Lizzo announced a new version of one of her songs after complaints about the same word.