LEADING OFF: Kapler might return for anthem on Memorial Day

By The Associated Press

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he might return to the field for the national anthem in recognition of Memorial Day when his team opens a three-game series at Philadelphia. Kapler has been avoiding the field during the anthem the past few days as a political protest following the school shootings in Texas. Kapler says he’s fine to take things day by day and “decide what makes the most sense in the moment.” Logan Webb starts for San Francisco against Kyle Gibson in a matchup of scuffling teams with playoff aspirations.