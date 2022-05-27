Yanks’ Donaldson (shoulder) goes on 10-day injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees due to right shoulder inflammation. New York made the move retroactive to May 24. The 36-year-old third baseman had been on the COVID-19 injured list and has not played since Sunday. Because the COVID-19 list does not count against the 40-man roster, the Yankees opened a roster spot by tranferring Chad Green to the 60-day injured list. Donaldson was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation while with Toronto from April 11 to May 3, 2018.