Taillon leads Yankees over Rays 2-0 for 4th straight win

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jameson Tallion pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, following Nestor Cortes to give the Yankees their longest consecutive starts in nine years and leading New York over the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0. Gleyber Torres put the Yankees ahead with a homer in the fourth off Jeffrey Springs and Matt Carpenter, in his second game with New York, homered later in the inning. New York opened a 6 1/2-game lead over the Rays by winning the first two games of the four-game series. The Yankees won their fourth straight following a season-worst three-game losing streak and improved to 33-13.