Steelers GM Khan embracing expectations of new role

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan is embracing his new role with the club. Khan was recently promoted to take over for Kevin Colbert, who is retiring after a long run with the team that included a pair of Super Bowl victories. Khan is no stranger to the Steelers. He has been with the team for more than 20 years, most recently serving as a vice president of football operations and business administration. Khan says he’s excited about the trajectory of the team, adding that while he is bringing in some new faces to the team’s front office, the club’s high standards will not change.