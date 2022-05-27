LEADING OFF: Giants’ Kapler begins protest after Uvalde

By The Associated Press

Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas. Kapler said he needs more time to consider specific actions he might suggest be taken to prevent more tragedies of this type, such as stronger gun control laws. Earlier in the day, he used his personal blog to discuss the deaths of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde.