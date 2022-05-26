Canada cancels June 5 exhibition vs Iran after criticism

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s exhibition against Iran at Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 5 was canceled following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed. Trudeau said last week of the game: “I think it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian soccer team here to Canada.” Canada is preparting for its first World Cup since 1986.