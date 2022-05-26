Skip to Content
AP Interview: Olympic champ Jacobs wants to win ‘everything’

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Marcell Jacobs already won another gold medal at the world indoors. He’ll likely get a huge reception at Rome’s upcoming Diamond League meet. Then a reunion with his once-estranged father at the world championships. Followed by more potential medals at the European championships. And a wedding in September. This year could be more memorable for Jacobs than his breakout 2021 when he sprinted from virtual unknown to Olympic 100-meter champion and then added another surprising gold at the Tokyo Games with Italy’s 4×100-meter relay team. Jacobs tells The Associated Press that “winning these next two big events would mean winning everything there is to win in athletics.”

