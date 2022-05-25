2 more charged in 2018 kidnapping of Vermont man found dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two more men have been arrested in connection with the 2018 kidnapping of a man later found shot to death in a snowbank in Barnet, Vermont.

Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, were arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, the U.S. attorney’s office for Vermont said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said counsel had not yet been appointed for them.

Two other men were charged last month.

Jerry Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged with kidnapping Davis.

“Although Banks is not charged with Davis’s murder, the government has alleged that Banks murdered Davis,” the U.S. attorney’s office said a press release. It was not immediately known if Banks is being represented by an attorney.

Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Las Vegas, pleaded not guilty in April to a federal charge that he conspired in the kidnapping.