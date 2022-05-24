Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds. Schwindel has three homers in the first two games of Chicago’s four-game series at Cincinnati. The Cubs have hit a major league-leading 19 homers since May 14, going deep in 10 of 11 games. Stroman needed 37 pitches to get through the first, allowing four singles and two runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that, retiring 14 of his final 16 batters with two walks. He struck out eight.