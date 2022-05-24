Jets ‘thick’ QB Wilson focused on eating, performing better

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The focus this offseason for the New York Jets is on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The progress of his on-field skills is key of course. But his physical appearance is already the talk around the facility. Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is thick. Wilson has bulked up a bit this offseason by adding more muscle and strength while also sticking to a new diet plan. Wilson says he finished his rookie season at 208 pounds but is currently at 221. He plans to play at 218 and thinks he performs better while carrying a little more weight on his 6-foot-2 frame.