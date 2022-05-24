Effort to ban ballot drop boxes fails in Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Senate Republicans who wanted to pass a measure completely banning ballot drop boxes failed to get enough votes for the proposal.

They had sought to change a bill that adds video monitoring requirements to drop boxes but fell short of the needed votes.

They call the boxes widely used by voters to return the mail ballots vulnerable to voter fraud despite lack of evidence.

Monday’s hour-long debate ended up being in vain because one Republican joined all Senate Democrats in rejecting the measure outright.