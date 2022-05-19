White House acting on baby formula crisis as criticism grows

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The government is taking more steps to address the baby formula shortage as two bills are heading to the Senate -- after passing in the House late last night.

President Joe Biden is invoking the Defense Production Act.

As desperate parents struggle to feed their babies -- the government is taking more action to help. A plan to help low-income families use their benefits for formula has strong bipartisan support.

The second bill would pay for more FDA inspectors at formula plants.

Later on Thursday, key administration officials will be on Capitol Hill to answer questions about how this crisis unfolded.