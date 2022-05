(KYMA, KECY) - The number of people killed in motor vehicle accidents spiked last year, up 10% from the previous year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly 43,000 people died in roadway crashes in 2021 which is 4,000 more traffic fatalities than in 2020.

It's the highest rate seen in 16-years.

The White House says its working to reverse that trend with the new bipartisan $6 billion infrastructure law.