Man found guilty for attempting to smuggle weapons, threatening officers with a gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Las Vegas was found guilty for smuggling weapons into the United States and for threatening an officer with a gun.

62-year-old John Milton Lee has his sentenced scheduled for August 3.

During the trial, evidence showed Lee traveling from Arizona to Mexico on November 1, 2019 when he had to return to the Lukeville Port of Entry but didn't want to provide any identification and refused to leave his vehicle in secondary inspection.

Lee said he, "didn't want it to go there" after reaching into his jacket for what officers say looked like the handle of a gun.

An officer was able to tase Lee and confirmed he was holding onto a loaded handgun.

Several other weapons were found in Lee's car such as AR-type rifles and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition, which Lee later admitted he was attempting to smuggle into Guatemala.