Published 8:49 AM

Federation quizzes PSG player on anti-homophobia day absence

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been asked by the French soccer federation why he sat out a game in which players wore jerseys with rainbow-colored numbers to denounce homophobia. A person with direct knowledge of the incident told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Gueye did not play because he did not want to wear a rainbow-colored number on his shirt. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Gueye has not commented publicly on the incident. The federation’s ethics council sent Gueye a letter obtained by The AP on Wednesday urging him to clarify why he missed Saturday’s game. Gueye had also missed the equivalent match in May last season.

