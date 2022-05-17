Deer District shootings leave Milwaukee leaders at the brink

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

Milwaukee’s mayor and police chief are pleading with citizens and lawmakers to help address ongoing gun violence punctuated by shootings outside an NBA playoff game that left 21 injured. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a press conference Tuesday that police have arrested 11 people varying in ages from 19 to 30. The incidents happened Friday night near a downtown entertainment area known as the Deer District. Two of those arrested have been identified as shooters. Nine of the 11 guns that were recovered were fired that night. Norman said people have to “join together in partnerships” to help limit gun violence. Mayor Cavalier Johnson called on the Wisconsin Legislature to make it more difficult for people to get guns.