Story, Bogaerts homer to help Red Sox beat Astros 6-3

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story homered to tie the game in the seventh inning and Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run shot in the eighth to give the Boston Red Sox a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Houston starter Jake Odorizzi left on a stretcher in the fifth inning with a leg injury in the teams’ first matchup since the Astros won last year’s AL Championship Series. J.D. Martinez and Kiké Hernandez had two hits apiece for Boston, which has won three of four. The Red Sox have won three of four. Matt Strahm got five outs for the win.