YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Moore, who is a chief in the air traffic control maintenance division communication.

He's part of the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and has been serving for nearly five years.

Sgt. Moore helps with maintenance in personnel and equipment, as well as supervising as a technician.

He enjoys going to punk shows and collecting vinyl records.