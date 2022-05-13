Lowe, Margot help Rays hand Blue Jays 5th straight loss

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a pair of triples and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. Lowe’s RBI triple capped a three-run eighth as the Rays sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss. The Rays broke a 2-2 tie with three straight hits off starter Kevin Gausman. Margot returned to the lineup after missing two games with a tight hamstring and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his go-ahead single. Andrew Kittredge got the win in relief and Jason Adam pitched the ninth for his first major league save.