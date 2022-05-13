Gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon exclusive interview

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, Matt Salmon, visited yuma today, for the 15th time during his campaign.

With just three months until the Arizona primary election, this time is crucial for candidates to get their name out there throughout the state.

OH predictive insights says the Arizona’s governor race is the most interesting of all the statewide primaries polled.

According to OH, Kari Lake is currently in the first position with 29% support, with Karin Taylor-Robson right behind her with 22% support, and Salmon currently sits in 3rd at 11%.

However, one-third of likely primary voters are still undecided.

Matt Salmon is an American politician who served as a U.S. Representative from Arizona from 1995 to 2001 and again from 2013 until 2017.

The 2022 Arizona Primary Election will take place on August 2, to elect the next governor of Arizona, among other positions at the local, state and federal level.

Incumbent Governor Doug Ducey is not eligible to run for a third consecutive term.