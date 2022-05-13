Astros push winning streak to 11, roll past Nationals 6-1

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jose Altuve drilled a home run on the first pitch of the game, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel also homered, and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 6-1 rout of the Washington Nationals. Houston manager Dusty Baker, who led Washington to consecutive NL East titles in 2016 and 2017, won in his first game back at Nationals Park since his firing after two seasons. Framber Valdez (2-2) allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings to earn his first victory since April 7. Washington has lost seven of its last nine and is 4-14 at home. Its 11-23 record after 34 games is its worst since it was 9-25 in 2007.