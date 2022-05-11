UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting identified

YPD says the man charged at officers after not listening to demands

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting and the identity of the man who was shot.

Officers say they were called in reference to a burglary by 34-year-old Felipe De Jesus Herrera Jr. Tuesday afternoon, but upon arrival police claim Herrera was armed with a machete.

Herrera refused to drop the machete after continuous demands and then charged at the officers, according to police. That's when officers deployed a taser. YPD said when that did not prove effective, two officers deployed their firearms. Herrera was declared dead at the scene.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave in line with department protocol. Both have been with the department for six years.

YPD has not confirmed if a burglary was in progress.