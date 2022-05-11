Migrants in Mexicali face an uncertain future

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to migrants concerned about being deported to Haiti, but unable to stay in Mexico

MEXICALI, Mexico (KECY, KYMA) - There continues to be mass confusion among Haitian migrants in Mexicali, as many of them are hoping to get into the United States.

But after hearing stories about other migrants sent back to Mexico, or even flown back to their home countries, they don't know what to do next.

Many migrants gathered around one shelter in Mexicali after rumors spread that the organization would be able to help grant them Asylum in the U.S.

Haitian migrants gather outside a Mexicali shelter, unsure of their futures.

"We came to the shelter to see if they could help us. But nothing. And we don’t know what to do. We are looking for an organization that can help us.” migrant Rosalee Francois said.

The rumors were false, and now for many of the migrants, confusion is turning into frustration.

They have seen the United States help other refugees, like Ukrainians.

"When the Ukrainian people cross into the USA you don’t say nothing. But when the Haitian people cross, they’re going back to Haiti.” Steven Pierre says.

Pierre and other Haitians believed President Biden would grant their asylum claims but now they hear Haitians who have crossed into the U.S. were flown back to Haiti.

"He just wants to talk, what happened about what President Biden said in the campaign?” Pierre said.

Because of the deportation flights, many Haitian migrants feel attempting to cross into the U.S. isn’t worth the risk, as they fear for their lives in their home country.

"I was part of a political party in Haiti and they lit my car on fire and they wanted to kill me,” Joseph Chapel-Cassimi said.

This leaves Haitian migrants in limbo, afraid to cross to the U.S., but unable to stay in Mexicali.

“I promised my family in Haiti I would help them. But now I’m in Mexicali, I can’t work here, I can’t do anything," Berto Ficial said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Statistics, over 7,000 Haitians have been expelled under Title 42 in Fiscal Year 2022.