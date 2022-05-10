Naval Air Facility El Centro gets new commanding officer

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Facility in El Centro has a new commanding officer.

Captain Michael D. Lee became in command of Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) at a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Captain William A. Perkins was the previous commanding officer. He says this is a moment filled with emotion.

“This is a bittersweet moment in our life. Bitter because I am saying goodbye to the most stellar workforce I have ever had the honor of serving alongside, and sweet because my family will turn the page on my Navy career and open new doorways and new experiences in the next chapter of our lives,” Perkins said in a newsletter to families on the base.

