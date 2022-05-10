Agents rescue migrants after driver abandons moving vehicle

Driver later found and arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A social media post through U.S. Border Patrol showed agents rescuing migrants from an abandoned vehicle while it was left on drive.

Before midnight on Sunday, Border Patrol agents in a helicopter saw people go into a sedan on Avenue 15E.

Agents tried to stop the vehicle but the driver jumped out while the sedan was still moving.

A driver in the Border Patrol truck drove in front of the sedan to bring it to a stop.

Six migrants were found in the driverless vehicle and were later taken to Yuma Sector for processing.

The 27-year-old driver of the sedan from Yuma was found and arrested with smuggling charges.