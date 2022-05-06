Rally for missing indigenous women held in Yuma

The event brought together people from both the Quechan and Cocopah tribes as they demand justice for the thousands of women throughout the country who have gone missing - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local members of the Native American community came together Friday night.

All to honor women who have gone missing and are yet to be found.

A rally was held near 4th avenue and 16th street in Yuma.

There were plenty of people out with signs, all of which to let people know about those who have gone missing, and unfortunately have not been found.

Those at the event said in the United States, there are more than 5,000 Native American women missing.

We spoke with one woman in charge of the event, Roxanne Barley who says the rallies are a great way of relaying their voice to the community.

“Yuma needs to be informed, Yuma needs to know what we face as an epidemic, as Native Americans, as indigenous people, because there’s a lot of people that don’t know what’s going on," Barley said.

The rally went on until about 8:00 p.m Friday.