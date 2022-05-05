Overdoses suspected after 3 found dead in LA apartment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses in a downtown Los Angeles apartment.

Police say a report of three unresponsive men came in at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

CBSLA-TV reports that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia.

One of the responding officers felt ill and was taken to a hospital.

Police Capt. Steven Ruiz tells CBSLA that the officer is in stable condition and is expected to be released after tests are run.