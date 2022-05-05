Abortion rally held in San Luis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local women are hosting a rally in San Luis for abortion rights, after a recent leak showed the Supreme Court of the United States could be doing away with federal abortion rights, leaving that up to each state.

The rally was held on the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Main Street, full of young people standing up for what they believe.

Isabelle Herrera says she was inspired to start this rally because of one she previously attended.

Saying she is completely terrified of the Supreme Court doing away with Roe v. Wade.

She believes it will lead women to a dangerous path to abortion if they live in a state where abortions are not offered or are illegal.

Herrera says those affected most would be women of color and low-income communities.