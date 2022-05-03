Skip to Content
Nike selling shoes in honor of Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Bryant

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Nike announced it will release a pair of shoes in honor of Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

She and her father, Kobe Bryant, were killed in 2020 during a helicopter crash.

The shoes are being released on what would have been her 16th birthday and will have a black snake-skin pattern.

Profits from the sales will be for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit that honors the legacies of Gigi and Kobe.

