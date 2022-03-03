Russian athletes out of Paralympics in stunning about-face

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Paralympics for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee announced the about-face less than 24 hours after the IPC said it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open on Friday. They were to compete as neutral athletes with colors, flags and other national symbols removed. The IPC received immediate criticism for its initial decision, many terming it a betrayal that sent the wrong message to Russia’s leadership. It also became evident that many athletes might refuse to compete against Russians or Belarusians, creating chaos for the Paralympics and damaging its reputation.