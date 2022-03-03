Phoenix flag store says it’s selling out of Ukrainian flags as community shows support

By Whitney Clark

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) -- There are hundreds of flags to choose from at “All the King’s Flags” near Osborn Road and 24th Street in Phoenix. That includes every U.S. state, nearly 200 countries, and just about every holiday you can think of. While the American and Arizona flags tend to be the most popular, it’s all yellow and blue this week.

“We sold out of everything we had left on Friday,” said assistant manager Darlene Uzdan. “And then Monday I got a shipment in. And it probably lasted… probably about four hours.”

Uzdan has been working at the shop for 26 years. She said last Thursday, business began to pick up with customers eager to display the Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity. For her, it’s a wonderful gesture to witness. “It’s not just one or two people,” she said. “There are a bunch of people that are supporting the folks over there.”

Hundreds came together for a rally in Phoenix over the weekend for Ukraine, where flags were seen proudly on display. “I think what I’m going to try to do is educate our people to understand what’s happening,” said Ed Eisele.

Eisele came by the flag shop on Wednesday. He owns local bakeries and wants his Ukrainian employees to have no doubt he’s standing with them. “I wish I could go there and fight. This is ridiculous. This is all about freedom,” he told Arizona’s Family.

Uzdan recalls lines around the block after the September 11th terrorist attacks as Phoenicians wanted to display the U.S. flag. “When there’s a hurricane, or anytime a country is devastated, we usually get an outpouring of folks who want to support that country,” she said.

The store asks folks to be patient as they wait for new merchandise and Ukranian pins and flags. Shipments should arrive by Friday or Monday, but the shipping is not guaranteed.

