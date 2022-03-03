Man held in connection with Indiana Jewish center shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two men at an Indianapolis Jewish community center during an apparent dispute over a basketball game.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday the man was being detained for his alleged role in Saturday's shooting but he had not been formally charged by Marion County prosecutors.

Police said after the shooting that the incident was not believed to be religiously motivated or a hate crime.

Police and witnesses told The Indianapolis Star the two men were shot following a dispute apparently connected to a basketball game at the center’s gym.