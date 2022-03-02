Hamm propels UNLV to 64-57 victory over Wyoming

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Royce Hamm Jr. totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds and UNLV turned back Wyoming 64-57. Hamm sank 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (18-12, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) on the way to his seventh double-double of the season. Bryce Hamilton finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hunter Maldonado had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to pace the Cowboys (23-7, 12-5). Maldonado, who was coming off a triple-double in a loss to San Diego State, notched his fifth double-double this season.