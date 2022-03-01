Virginia Tech ends 17-game skid against Louisville, 75-43

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots as Virginia Tech ended a 17-game losing streak to Louisville with a 75-43 rout. Virginia Tech (19-11, 11-8 ACC) has won nine of its last 10 games and secured at least the seventh seed into the conference tournament. Keve Aluma and Darius Maddox added 11 points apiece for the Hokies. Nahiem Alleyne and Sean Pedulla each had nine points. Sydney Curry scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Louisville (12-17, 6-13). The Hokies’ last win in the series was on February 13, 1991, a 72-56 home victory.