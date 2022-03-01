Teaching kitchen coming to downtown Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit, Bordertown Arts Project is opening a community teaching kitchen in the heart of downtown.

Founder Samuel Guerrero created the project, Alice and John Baca Teaching Kitchen.

The kitchen is intended to be a teaching space for young people to learn how to operate within the food industry.

The young people working in the kitchen will learn kitchen safety, food safety and prep kitchen basics.

They will also learn about the ins and outs of serving and "front of house" operations.

Each month, the young people will learn from the perspective of a specific chef which entails how to prep for a specific dish to be served at Downtown Yuma's First Friday Fundraisers.

Due to supply chain issues, the opening date has been delayed over a year and the final inspection is due to happen soon.