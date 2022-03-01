Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:49 AM

Case against judge charged in immigrant’s escape to go on

MGN

BOSTON (AP) — The case against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally sneak out of a courthouse to evade a federal immigration agent can move forward.

The Boston Globe reports that a federal appeals court on Monday declined to dismiss the case against Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph and a retired court officer.

Their lawyers had argued that their prosecution was unconstitutional.

A judge writing on behalf of a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the court does not have jurisdiction to review the case because Joseph has not yet faced trial.

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content