Case against judge charged in immigrant’s escape to go on

BOSTON (AP) — The case against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally sneak out of a courthouse to evade a federal immigration agent can move forward.

The Boston Globe reports that a federal appeals court on Monday declined to dismiss the case against Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph and a retired court officer.

Their lawyers had argued that their prosecution was unconstitutional.

A judge writing on behalf of a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the court does not have jurisdiction to review the case because Joseph has not yet faced trial.