Biden extends FEMA coronavirus aid for states through July 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is extending the federal government’s 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through July 1.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors Tuesday that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics, mass testing sites and surging hospital resources to deal with local case spikes.

The extension beyond April 1 is a sign the White House continues to see a need for federal resources in combating the coronavirus even as Biden tries to guide the country to live with the virus while case counts recede.

