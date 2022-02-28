Schools across Imperial Valley prepare to say goodbye to mask mandate

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced masks will no longer be required for students starting next week.

Currently, the Brawley Elementary School District (BESD) says they have been following the COVID-19 state guidelines in classrooms. This includes social distancing and masks being worn inside.

California state officials announced masks will not be required yet strongly recommended starting on Saturday, March 12.

Dr. Tien Vo with Vo Medical Center believes it's too soon for this step.

"I think it's not the time for this, I think it is more political, the masks help for sure," he said.

Dr. Vo says it would be best to wait until summertime to ease on indoor masking.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is reporting 528 cases of COVID-19.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary speaks to one school district about this change on the Early Edition at 5 p.m. MST.