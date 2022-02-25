The public is invited to a special fundraiser to help wounded vets

Hooves and Heroes helps with both exterior and interior wounds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Blade Anthony still gets emotional when he speaks about his return home after fighting in the Middle East. Anthony was injured and now uses a prosthetic to move around.

Anthony was a combat medic in the U.S. Marine Corps. and is more than proud to have served and defend the American way of life.

But, Anthony says that his transition into civilian life wasn't an easy one. He says that he turned to alcohol and then drugs and attempted suicide more than once.

This is an all too familiar story for service members returning home. And, sadly the same could be said of those who never set foot on foreign soil, the change can be too much to bear.

That's why Anthony founded the S.T.A.R.H. (Supporting Troops After Returning Home) Foundation. His program assists veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with services they can't otherwise obtain.

Besides assisting veterans with their benefits, Anthony helps with meals, housing, and therapy.

Anthony had recruited two local therapists to create Hooves and Heroes a therapy ranch that uses horses. But, programs like this cost money, and on Saturday, February 26, the group will be hosting a barbecue fundraiser.





The fundraiser will start at 11 a.m. and go on until 3 p.m. The McClure Ranch is located on Avenue 4 1/2E just south of County 13 (Take Avenue 4 1/2E south from County 13th and head south.

Cost is $22 for tickets. Anthony says even the cost has a meaning, every day 22-veterans commit suicide.