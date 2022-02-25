Migrants to protest in Mexicali

Mexicali, B.C. (T3) - Next Monday the central west gate of Mexicali will be closed at 11 o'clock in the morning due to the demonstration of the group "Ángeles sin Fronteras", which intends to block the vehicle lines of entry towards the United States for a period of 10 minutes.

The leader of the group justified that the objective of the proposal is due to the alleged interference that the United States government has had towards the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, mentioning that through the USAID agency they have financed the group "Mexicans against corruption and impunity" coup acts against the Mexican president.

He said that since the US government has done nothing to stop this group, the President will block the US port of call to express his annoyance and this blockade will be replicated at the Tecate and Tijuana borders in the following days.