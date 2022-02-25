Locals react to proposed law regarding citizen police recordings

The proposed law would make it illegal to record interactions within eight feet illegal, and the opinions have differed - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the past few years, citizen police recordings have brought both justice and controversy, and soon the laws in Arizona regarding those recordings, could be changing.

A new bill was proposed this week in the statehouse. If passed, it would make citizen recording of police incidents within eight feet illegal. When talking to Yuma residents, the opinions flew in from both sides.

The bill was originally proposed by state Rep John Kavanagh. Initially, the proposal asked for a distance of 15 feet but this week's proposal included a revision to bring it down to eight feet.

If passed, citizens would still be able to record but only if given permission by an officer.

Some, like Yuma resident Thor Thorsen, are ok with the proposed idea.

“You know they’re handling their situation as best they could and to have these distractions closer, I don’t think it’s a good idea,” Thorsen said.

Others like resident Chris Bennett feel there should be no limits at all.

“If a law-abiding citizen is just recording and it’s not impeding any progress of the police officer and that incident of itself then there shouldn’t be any problem,” Bennett said.

If passed, a violation of the law would be a petty offense meaning a fine with no jail time. However, ignoring an officer's order to not record could land you in jail for 30 days on a misdemeanor charge.