EU ‘close’ to agreeing on asset freeze on Putin, Lavrov

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg’s foreign minister says the 27-nation European Union is “very close to agreement” to freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Jean Asselborn said Friday before a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss Russian sanctions that “I think we are very close to an agreement” for sanctions on the two.

EU leaders largely agreed it was too soon to impose a travel ban on Putin and Lavrov because negotiating channels needed to be kept open.