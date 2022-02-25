Board warned constable after protection orders went unserved

PHOENIX (AP) — A regulatory board warned a Maricopa County constable that he needed to improve his job performance following the discovery that he failed to serve over 80 orders of protection during a nine-month period after taking office last year.

azfamily.com reported Wednesday that the Constable Ethics, Standards and Training board in December issued Carl Seel a warning letter with the requirement that he undergo additional training.

Seel said he wasn’t properly trained on using the system’s for filing and tracking orders of protection, which are court orders used mostly to prevent domestic violence.

The official who filed a complaint against Seel said Seel no longer has a large backlog of cases.