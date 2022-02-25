3 vehicle crash at County 19th and Somerton Ave

Somerton, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a three-vehicle collision at County 19th and Somerton Avenue.

At their arrival in the intersection itself, SCFD came upon a white pickup truck leaning against a box van vehicle.

A grey crossover car with substantial front-end damage was in the center of County 19th west of Somerton Avenue.

Inside the white pickup truck were a male driver and a female passenger. The box van had a single driver.

The drivers of both vehicles were outside of their cars once SCFD arrived.

Complaints of knee and chest pain came from the female passenger.

The single driver of the grey crossover was still inside of his car with neck pain and a serious fracture to his left ankle.

Both drivers of the pickup truck and box van declined treatment.

According to the driver of the pickup truck, he was heading westbound when the driver of the crossover vehicle tried to turn north onto Somerton Avenue.

The pickup truck hit the crossover vehicle head-on then swerved north into the box van, which was at a top to turn west onto County 19th.

The driver of the crossover car and the passenger of the pickup were taken in cervical spine precautions to YRMC on both SCFD ambulances for further evaluation.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.