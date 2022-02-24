Sanctions announced in growing Russia-Ukraine tension

(KYMA/KECY/CBS) - President Joe Biden announced sanctions to be placed on Russia but some Ukrainians think that isn't enough to combat Russian forces. Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council holds a meeting discuss the Russia-Ukraine tension.

New sanctions were announced against the "Nord Stream 2" pipeline as Germany halts its project to take natural gas from Russia.

"We have ensured that this is an 11 billion dollar prize investment that is now a hunk of steel sitting at the bottom of the sea," said State Department Spokesman Ned Price.

Satellite images shows Russia's military growing along Ukraine's border while U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield warned of Russia's actions causing a spike in food prices.

"Now is the time to get off the sidelines. Let us show Russia that it is isolated and alone in its aggressive actions," expressed Thomas-Greenfield.