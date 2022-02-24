Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury in Minnesota is deliberating for a second day in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man pleaded for air.

Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday, the first day of deliberations, with no decision.